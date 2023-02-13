THE Murrumbidgee Local Health District says there will be no changes to its current boundaries.
At her recent election campaign launch, independent Member for Murray Helen Dalton said she would fight for areas in her electorate to be removed from the MLHD should she be successful at the upcoming state election.
Mrs Dalton has said she will create a new health district, but this is an idea that has been rejected by the MLHD.
"There are no plans to change the current boundaries of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District," an MLHD spokesman said.
"The MLHD is committed to ensuring all patients can access the highest-quality health care and support as quickly as possible, no matter where they live or what level of care they need."
Health is shaping up to be one of the hot-button issues when it comes to the state vote next month, particularly in the Murray electorate.
Constituents across the board have long been calling for improved access to health services, providers and programs.
Health staff living and working in the area have also been calling for better pay, improved staff-to-patient ratios and more workers for the regional system.
Mrs Dalton has been an advocate for these priorities and said she believes the MLHD doesn't prioritise the needs of smaller communities. However, this is a claim rejected by the MLHD.
"With more than 5000 staff working cohesively across 33 hospitals and 12 primary health care centres, the MLHD has well-established networks that operate efficiently to ensure our unique blend of regional and rural communities have access to the healthcare services they need," the MLHD spokesman said.
"Our dedicated and hard-working staff are committed to the MLHD's four priorities of holistic health and wellbeing; lifting health outcomes; locally led reforms, and workforce at its best."
