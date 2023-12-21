Harry's hopes of going pro boosted

LEETON'S Harry Steele is working towards a career in golf after being accepted into the PGA Australia pathway program.
The initiative is one of the world's most recognised, golf-related training programs.
Greg Norman, John Senden, Nick O'Hern, Peter Lonard and Rod Pampling are all former members of the program and now Steele can add his name to that list.
The program provides a platform to gain varied and valuable training and education within golf.
After finding out he had been accepted into the program, Steele headed to Sydney where he now lives and has been enjoying his new role with the Cronulla Golf Club.
To be accepted in the program, Steele firstly had to apply before then undertaking a playing assessment in front of PGA members.
From there he was required to undergo an interview before finding out he had been accepted into the pathway program.
"I've been down here now for a couple of weeks, I'm just finding my feet with it all," Steele said.
"Next year we take part in trainee tournaments where you play against the other trainees from different states who are also part of the pathway program.
"At the same time we complete an online course and work and learn everything about the pro shop here at Cronulla."
Steele is still a relative newcomer to the sport having only taken up golf during the COVID pandemic.
Back then he was still in school, but his love for golf only continued to grow.
"I like how you can never be perfect ... there's always something to work on," Steele said.
"Every round is different, every course is different in its own way.
Steele has been a talented sportsman in other codes, including Aussie Rules and cricket.
However, is attention is now firmly on golf.
"I would like to compete professionally, but if that doesn't all work out I would love to maybe go overseas and coach golf, explore the world," Steele said. "There's a few different ways you can go about it once you get your card."
