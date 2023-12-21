The Irrigator
Harry's hopes of going pro boosted

By Talia Pattison
December 21 2023 - 3:00pm
LEETON'S Harry Steele is working towards a career in golf after being accepted into the PGA Australia pathway program.

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

