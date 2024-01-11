Leeton United's Festival of Football in a different stratosphere in 2024

LEETON United is taking its second Festival of Football to an even higher sphere this weekend.
The event will be held at Leeton's No. 1 Oval on Saturday, January 13 and will feature a huge lineup of teams.
Sydney side and reigning National Premier League state champion APIA Leichhardt will return after participating in the inaugural event in 2023.
They will be joined by Adelaide side the Metro Stars, the NPL state champion for South Australia.
Local rivalry will also be on show with Leeton United Football Club, Hanwood Football Club and Yoogali SC all set to take to the field.
Leeton United vice president Frank Millemaggi said the event was set to showcase highly-skilled players, with spectators welcome to attend.
Entry will be free throughout the day, but donations will be taken for Motor Neurone Disease fundraising, which is something Leeton United will be focusing on throughout the year as its season gets going.
"It's going to be a huge day for football in Leeton ... we're building on it, testing the waters and seeing where it goes," Millemaggi said.
"We've got some big plans in the works for next year as well. We'd love to see a big crowd down here supporting the day. There's a canteen, there will be good matches, it's going to be huge."
With the inaugural Macron Cup on the line, kicking off proceedings at 11.30am will be old rivals Hanwood FC and Yoogali SC who haven't played against each other for some time due to playing in different competitions.
Matches will be 30 minutes, with 10 games all up before a final takes place at 6.10pm.
"The games will be held right through the afternoon," United president Rod Harrison said.
"There's a point system throughout the day.
"So, the top two point scorers will go into the final. We are guessing that will be the two NPL teams, but I suppose you never know.
"Yoogali SC are the ACT League 1 reigning champions, so there will be some interesting games."
Leeton first held the event last year, with players and their supporters all staying in town and spending their money in businesses while here.
"It's good for the town, we've got a few things we want to be trying next year, so hopefully this year is another big success," Harrison said.
