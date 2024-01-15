United get one over local rivals as they play host to Festival of Football

On what started out as a scorching day for football, Leeton United battled hard against some tough opposition as they played host to the second Festival of Football.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With temperatures in the high 30s when the competition got underway on Saturday morning, United played host to local rivals Hanwood, Capital League premiers Yoogali SC, South Australian NPL side Metrostars and the returning NSW NPL premiers APIA Leichhardt.
It was a tough start to the day with the Leeton side taking on Yoogali SC, who made an early statement of intent with a 4-0 win over the hosts, but they were able to bounce back quickly when they took on the Pascoe Cup champions and local rivals Hanwood.
After what was a tense opening to the game, it was United who were able to take a 1-0 lead after Ricky Massola was able to get to a rebound from a Adam Raso shot first and tucked away the second chance opportunity.
Hanwood had a couple of late chances cleared off the line by the United defence to see the hosts able to hold on for their first win of the day.
Leeton matched it with the MetroStars outfit during the opening stages of the game and was able to get the first clear chance of the match before the South Australian team went up the other end and created a chance of their own.
The Metro side was able to take the lead and found a second soon after to come away with a 2-0 win.
In their final game, they took on APIA, who needed a win to reach the decider and came out and put on a clinical performance for a 10-0 win.
Given the relative lack of training ahead of the tournament, interim coach Frank Alampi was pleased with how the squad performed.
"It was good for them to get some time into their legs before they start properly in about a month," he said.
"We won't continue from here, and we only had a couple of training runs to prepare to get a team together."
The competition allowed the United side to give some time against top-quality opposition to some of their up-and-comers on what was a challenging day for players.
"The older boys were a bit cooked in the final game, so we had to give the younger boys a bit of a run, but that is what this is all about," he said.
"I thought the two-hour break would help the boys, but it honestly made it worse. They cooled down, and they had nothing left in the legs.
"They got to see the level. We had some 14 and 16-year-olds playing today, and it will be a good experience for them.
"Even for our senior boys, it's good for them, and we were competitive early in the day and played some really good football, but we just weren't clinical with our chances early on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.