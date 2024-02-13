Driver allegedly blows five times legal limit in Leeton CBD

A driver has allegedly blown five times the legal blood alcohol limit after being stopped on Leeton's main street.
The 41-year-old man was pulled over by police in Pine Avenue about 11.40pm on Saturday, February 10 after officers allegedly noticed he was driving dangerously.
After being taken to the Leeton police station, the man allegedly returned a high-range reading of 0.256.
His licence was suspended on the spot and he will need to front the Leeton Local Court at a later date to face the high-range drink driving charge.
Meanwhile, Leeton police said there has been a spike in thefts from motor vehicles in the shire recently.
They have asked all residents to adhere to the "9pm routine" to reduce their risk of being targeted.
The most common targets are unlocked vehicles, or unsecured property such as tools on the backs of trays.
Before going to bed, residents should:
Police also urged residents who have seen or noticed suspicious activity relating to break and enters, and any other crimes, to contact Crime Stoppers or triple zero in an emergency.
