Big guns burn up the track to cause mayhem in Leeton

They came, they burned rubber and they thrilled the crowd.
Leeton's Burnout Mayhem had the adrenaline pumping for the show-stopping display, which was held at the Brobenah Raceway on February 9 and 10.
There was no shortage of action, particularly on the main day, with hundreds of burnouts staged and even more tyres blown.
Not just a display for everyone to enjoy, the event is also a competition, drawing participants from far and wide as a result.
Leeton Motor Sports Club's Jarred Boyle said the event was a burning success.
"We ended up with about 100 (participants) ... Friday night we had a fairly big session where everyone got to have a feel for their cars (on the track)," he said.
"Saturday morning we thought it was going to be pretty bad because it was so windy, but we were able to go ahead.
"I'm a bit unsure on the crowd numbers ... there was a lot of people there, maybe around 1000.
"One of the highlights was there was over 400 sets of tyres used over the weekend."
With so many travelling to Leeton to participate, the town's accommodation providers were full throughout the weekend.
Mr Boyle said he hoped to host more of the events throughout the year and is in the planning stages for a possible Easter competition and display.
"Everyone was really happy with the weekend ... we want to do a lot more of it," he said.
Results
Pro class
Modified
Six cylinder
