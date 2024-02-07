Forget a quiet weekend, fire up for Leeton's Burnout Mayhem

Forget staying on the couch this weekend, Burnout Mayhem is back in Leeton and ready to level up.
Hosted by the Leeton Motor Sports Club, Burnout Mayhem is sure to thrill all ages whether they have an interest in cars or not.
Participants and their vehicles are coming from all over, including NSW, Victoria and Queensland to participate, as well as some entrants from Leeton shire.
Jarred Boyle from the Leeton Motor Sports Club has been organising this year's Burnout Mayhem and would love to see huge crowds take part across Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10 at Brobenah Raceway.
"We're kicking off on Friday for a test and tune, spectators can turn up from 4pm, we will probably officially start around 5pm," he said.
'They'll be able to get out and have a walk around to look at the cars as well."
More than 100 cars have registered to attend, with a mixture of classes.
That means many visitors will be headed Leeton's way for the weekend and Mr Boyle said the majority of accommodation providers were booked out as a result.
"It's a great event for the town," he said.
"I think the whole town is booked out. Everyone is looking forward to it."
For the Saturday tyre-burning, gates will open at 10am.
There will be some stalls and merchandise available and two combined score rounds of action, meaning 200 hundred skids and ultimate show-stopping moments.
The finals will be held under lights on Saturday.
"It's going to be huge," Mr Boyle said.
"It won't stop, there will be no gaps. It will be constant. It won't matter what time of the day you turn up, it's going to be good."
Prizes and awards are on offer for competitors, but the main goal is for everyone to enjoy themselves and have a good weekend.
Cost to attend is $25 per person or $60 for a family for entry on either of the days, but for those attending across the two-days ticket prices can be combined at the gate to be $40 per person or $100 for a family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.