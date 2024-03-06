United keeps Riverina Cup chances alive as attention turns to Sharks

Leeton United may have needed extra time to take out their opening Riverina Cup game, but it sets them up well for the remainder of their campaign.
Leeton hosted Wagga United on Saturday, March 2 in what was a 3-1 extra time victory to the home side.
The win means Leeton United secured their place in round two of the inaugural Riverina Cup competition.
A live draw of teams was completed by Football Wagga this weekend, with Leeton United drawing Lake Albert for their next match.
United also secured another home game in the process.
First grade co-coach Rhys Jones said he was relatively pleased with the side's result.
He also made mention of young player Samuel Bruzzese, who made his first grade debut in the round one win.
"I was pleased, obviously it's still pre-season, we were missing six regular first graders, but I was pretty happy with it," Jones said.
"I said to the boys, the main task was to keep possession of the ball, keep positive and we'll create chances from there.
"We probably should have won the game in 90 minutes, but Wagga's keeper pulled off five unbelievable saves, which sent us into extra time.
"It's all good experience though and good for our match fitness."
Back at training this week, United spent time going over the match, including both the positives and negatives to learn from.
Thursday's session was set to focus on moving forward again and preparing for the round two clash against Lake Albert.
A date for the match is yet to be confirmed, but it must be played before March 24.
Jones said it was another opportunity to prepare for the season ahead, as well as gaining an idea of where some of the other Football Wagga teams were sitting ahead of the official 2024 kick off.
"It's good to have another game at home too ... it won't be easy, Lake Albert are always a really good side," he said.
"As long as we get a home game, we do fancy our chances against any opposition.
"We know what Lake Albert are about, they are physical, well-drilled and technically very good. It will be good to have a tough game this early on."
