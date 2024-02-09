Leeton United names familiar faces for coaching roles

Leeton United have confirmed two familiar faces will be taking the first grade reins for the 2024 season.
Premiership-winning co-coaches Rhys Jones and Ross Morgan will be back at the helm, with Jones taking on the head coach role and Morgan as the assistant coach.
As well as coaching Leeton United's first grade side to a Pascoe Cup premiership in 2022, the pair have previously teamed up with the Wanderers in Wagga.
Jones was also Leeton United's women's coach last year.
He said the pair were looking forward to getting back to work with the United first grade side.
"It's a special club ... it is a club that will always hold a place in my heart," Jones said.
"To be given the opportunity again and to be trusted by the committee and by the club in general, it's special.
"The goal is to definitely bring another premiership home for the club."
Pre-season training is in full-swing for United, with Jones and Morgan now working to get a grasp of what their squad may look like this season.
Meanwhile, Jones said Adam Raso and Joey Fondacaro have been announced as co-captains for the year ahead.
"Hopefully we will have a similar sort of squad to what they had last year and a couple of extras as well, which will give a bit of a boost," he said.
"(We're working on) a fair bit of fitness at the moment. I was around for the Festival of Football recently, so it was good to gauge how fit everyone was and to see where everyone was at, especially for some of the new players.
"Fitness with the ball is also a focus. We've got to get them on the ball as much as possible."
"Hopefully we have a few more players come back as well, even those who didn't play last year. We want to give it a good crack."
Leeton United will play a trial game against Yoogali SC on Saturday, February 10 in Griffith, to give them a solid hit out as the season approaches.
