'Let's work on the issues together'

"We can work together".
That is how Leeton Multicultural Support Group chairman Paul Maytom views the at-times problem-plagued Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.
The federal government program allows eligible Australian businesses to hire workers from nine Pacific islands and Timor-Leste when there are not enough local workers available.
Through the PALM scheme, eligible businesses can recruit workers for short-term jobs for up to 9 months or long-term roles for between one and four years in unskilled, low-skilled and semi-skilled positions.
The PALM scheme helps to fill labour gaps in rural and regional Australia and nationally for agriculture and select agriculture-related food product manufacturing sectors by offering employers access to a pool of reliable, productive workers.
Several Leeton shire businesses are part of the scheme, which is why residents may notice an influx of new residents in town.
Mr Maytom said the scheme had many positives, but there were many gaps in the program for both participants and communities like Leeton that are involved.
He explained sometimes these workers can fall through the cracks and he would like to see them be offered more help and support, as well as finding ways for them to become more involved in the community while they are here.
Mr Maytom said he had raised many issues relating to the scheme with the federal government, saying it was crucial to not only make the right people aware, but to also be part of the problem-solving process.
"Without giving a definitive number, there's something like 39,000 PALM workers in Australia," he said.
"Some do become 'disengaged' from the program for many reasons. They are many terrible stories out there.
"I do think there needs to be a better conduit between the scheme and the workers. It can have great benefits.
"It does give these people the opportunity to come to Australia and earn money to support their families back home.
"They are effectively doing jobs that employers can't find others to do locally. The framework and the intent of the scheme is quite good.
"But there are issues that need addressing. We want to provide feedback on those issues and be part of the process in solving these issues.
"Some of these relates to visas, some relate to other areas. There's a lot that can be done to make improvements."
Mr Maytom and the Leeton Multicultural Support Group are also working on ways to have these workers become involved in the community by making them aware of events that are on, sporting groups to join and the like so they too are having a life outside of work.
Other barriers can sometimes include language and a lack of worker knowledge of Australian rules and laws.
The group is working locally to hold workshops in these areas where possible.
However, more volunteers are needed to help the group achieve these goals.
Mr Maytom said he believed it was important for the federal scheme to have more regional co-ordinators employed in areas where workers were located to give them a point of contact for help and assistance where needed.
"That's going to help them become engaged and have those checks and balances taken care of," Mr Maytom said.
"They can see how things are faring - things like their accommodation, general welfare, how they are settling in to the community."
For more information on becoming involved in the multicultural group, contact Mr Maytom or Robyn Hutchinson.
