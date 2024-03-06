Fiesta La Leeton locked in for 2024 fusion of cultures

A multicultural event activating a street space in Leeton will make a big return in 2024.
Fiesta La Leeton is back for its second go-around in 2024, with Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Multicultural Support Group teaming up again to bring the event to life.
A date has now been set for the event, which will be held in Wade Avenue as a big street-style, festival gathering on Saturday, May 18.
The 2024 event is later in the year compared to its inaugural outing in 2023, which was held in March.
However, hot weather around that time in 2023 has had organisers re-think timing so as to ensure as many people as possible head along and enjoy the fun program of events.
JBS Foods Australia have come on board as a major sponsor of the event, with council's events officer Fran Macdonald excited to bring Fiesta La Leeton back to life in 2024.
"We are really excited to be holding the event again this year, it is in May, so we are hoping we won't have to contend with the heat like we did last year," she said.
"We'll be closing off Wade Avenue again to host the stalls, music and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. It will again be a community event for everyone.
"We found last year it was a great way to really activate the Wade Avenue space and we had some great feedback."
Council has also secured some grant funding for the event and planning is already well under way.
"I think many people in the community are still surprised sometimes by the huge range of cultures we have represented in Leeton, people from all over the world live here, so it's wonderful to be able to bring everyone together and celebrate," Mrs Macdonald said.
