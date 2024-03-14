Bill says he's 'honoured and humbled' by stand in his name

A stalwart of rugby league in Leeton has said he is "honoured and humbled" by a move to permanently mark his contributions.
An existing unnamed stand at Leeton's No. 1 Oval will now be named the Bill Arnold Stand after official approvals were granted.
All user groups of the ovals were in agreeance when it came to naming the stand after Mr Arnold, his service to the Leeton Greens Rugby League Club dates back to when he was just six-years-old and running around as a ball boy.
His family's history with the club dates back to 1926, with the Arnold name long associated with the Greens.
Following his ball boy days, Mr Arnold has taken on just about every role possible.
He has been a player both at a junior and senior level, coach, committee member, president, sponsor and more.
Mr Arnold has also been a driving force when it comes to approving amenities at the ovals.
He said he felt privileged and honoured to have the stand named after him.
"I'm very humbled by it all, I feel really privileged, I didn't expect it at all," Mr Arnold said.
"I'm just a volunteer like many others. My pop was involved with the club in 1926 and I started with the under 16s in 1977, but before then I was a ball boy from when I was about six.
"Something like this is very special not just for me, but for my family. I'm just really honoured."
The Bill Arnold Stand will receive a sign with the size and style to be similar to the already-named "Frank Fiumara Stand", which is located adjacent to it.
The official naming of the Bill Arnold Stand will take place on April 21.
