Tracking well: Positive results for Phantoms pre-season

The Leeton Phantoms are on track for their return to the Southern Inland men's first grade competition.
The Phantoms have been enjoying solid hit outs during their pre-season campaigns, including at the recent Cowra 10s competition and a trial game against the Albury Steamers.
The Leeton side will mark their return to the men's first grade Southern Inland competition this season under the guidance of coach Marika Vunibaka.
"The boys are going really well, we'll definitely have two men's grades this season," Phantoms president Stuart Stout said.
"They went pretty well at the Cowra 10s, there were two wins, a draw and loss, so that's pretty good.
"That was our first hit out together, so I think everyone was pleased with the effort.
"Then, we got the late call up for the game against Albury.
"I think they were meant to play Tumut, but they gave us a call on the Monday night, so we got ourselves prepared and went down there on the Saturday."
The match against the Steamers was played mid-morning to account for the heat, with Leeton coming out on top.
"I think we went try-for-try early on in the game, Albury had some of their younger players on, but after a while our boys were able to continue on with their momentum and come away with the win," Stout said.
"I'm not quite sure exactly what the score was, but it was a really good hit out for us.
"We're glad we were given that opportunity with Albury."
With the season just around the corner, the Phantoms are unsure if they will have any more trial matches before the 2024 competition kicks off, but preparations will be ongoing at training.
Stout said numbers had been pleasing at training, but said more players were always welcome both for the men's, as well as the Dianas.
The Phantoms will also hold an official season launch this weekend at the Wade Hotel from 6.30pm.
