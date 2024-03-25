Exposing young women to the power of a tradie career

Planting the idea of a career in skilled trades among young women and girls was the idea behind a unique program in the shire recently.
The Supporting and Linking Tradeswomen (SALT) organisation held workshops at Whitton-Murrami Public School and Leeton High School in a bid to pique their interest in perhaps one day starting a career in one trade or another.
It was in 2012 that the SALT committee created a unique vision of teaching as many women and girls as possible how to use tools.
This was based on research by Fi Shewring, which had identified that a majority of women who were succeeding in apprenticeships had been taught to use tools at an early age.
SALT decided to take on generating social change and the recent workshops held in Leeton shire are part of that movement.
Yanco Public School principal Jennifer Taylor was the main driving force in bringing the program to Whitton-Murrami for Small Schools female students to take part in.
"We had the year five and six girls from Yanco, Whitton-Murrami, Wamoon and Gralee all participate," Mrs Taylor said.
"I hunted them down, I was part of the SALT project when I was working in Sydney. We had been working with the Boys to the Bush with our boys last year and I was looking for programs for the girls.
"I remembered this one and how empowering it was - women tradies teaching girls skills without that pressure of 'having the boys around'. It's women empowering women."
Not only do the SALT workshops aim to give the participants basic life skills and knowledge, but it is hoped it is something these young women remember when it comes time to deciding what kind of career they see for their future.
"It was really eye-opening for everyone, it was a fantastic experience," Mrs Taylor said.
"It was the real deal. Hands-on, using these huge tools. I know all of the girls got so much out of it and were really proud of what they achieved.
"The workshop leaders also spoke to the girls about why they chose their career. For a lot of them it was a career change, so it was good for the students to see and hear about that as well."
It is hoped the SALT program will be able to return again to the shire in the future to expose even more students to the initiative.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.