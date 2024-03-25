The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Exposing young women to the power of a tradie career

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 25 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Planting the idea of a career in skilled trades among young women and girls was the idea behind a unique program in the shire recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.