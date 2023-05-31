LEETON'S Katelyn Mills always knew growing up she wanted to follow a career path that was different to other young women her age.
Miss Mills, 20, is a face many in Leeton shire might already know.
While only young, Miss Mills is already well-known for her community work and volunteering.
Last year she was named the Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest winner.
Now, she is undertaking a new challenge - an electrotechnology apprenticeship.
Currently studying at the TAFE NSW Leeton campus and working full-time, Miss Mills is the sole female student in her class.
She said growing up she always wanted to find a career that would keep her brain ticking over each day, as well as one that was hands-on. Miss Mills' father also studied the same course at the Leeton campus.
"I work at the largest winery in the southern hemisphere as an automation apprentice electrician, which is in an industrial setting," she said.
"I chose this pathway because I highly enjoy problem solving and the complexity of large industrial sites.
"I also did two weeks of work experience at Riverina Beef - JBS, as an industrial electrician when I was in year 11 of high school.
"I was Inspired to join a trade because I was highly exposed to both family and family friends working in the industry while I was growing up.
"My father and aunt are both industrial electricians by trade and my older brother works in automation as an IT technician."
Miss Mills said when she was considering undertaking the electrical apprenticeship she spoke with Leeton's Emma Tyrrell, a qualified electrician, who also studied through the campus in town.
"I believe personally not as many ladies join male-dominated trades because of the lack of representation from their own gender," Miss Mills said.
"(This) is disappointing because I think many girls are highly capable and would enjoy the electrical life as much as I am."
Miss Mills thanked her workplace and TAFE teacher Rod Chant for their ongoing support in helping her achieve her career goals.
