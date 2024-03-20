Leeton one day, Olympics the next? Find out at skate champs

Leeton one day, Olympics the next?
One might never know where they will land after competing at the Riverina Skate Championships, but the sky is the limit with skateboarding included in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
It is hoped the sport will remain in the Olympic program for years to come, so why not test out the skills on Easter Monday this year at the Riverina Skate Championships?
Held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre, 2024 marks the event's 21st outing.
As well as the competitions for the scooter, BMX and skateboarding categories, there will also be free learn to skate and mentoring sessions hosted by Totem Skate School.
On offer as always will be the RIGGS Cup, which honours the late Richard O'Hara (Riggs).
Competitors of all ages and abilities have been invited to take part in the day, which will also included giveaways and a delicious free barbecue from the Leeton Rapid Relief Team.
Totem Skate School and Leeton Shire Council have encouraged everyone to get out and about on Easter Monday, enjoy some fresh air and physical activity by participating in the championships.
The Riverina Skate Championships will be held on April 1 from 10am to 2pm.
More information is available at www.leetonsunricefestival.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.