Your quick guide to what's on during the Leeton SunRice Festival

The wait for the 2024 Leeton SunRice Festival is almost over, but for those struggling to remember what's on - we've got you.
A big weekend of activities awaits for residents and visitors, here's a brief overview of some of what is happening throughout the festival.
This is where the fun officially starts with the Masquerade Party officially launching the Leeton SunRice Festival for 2024. To be held at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club from 6pm to 10pm.
Look to the skies today to spot one of many hot air balloons floating across the sky.
Or, if you want to see them up close, head to the St Francis College ovals to see them inflate and take off from 6.30am and around 4.30pm. Weather permitting.
These times apply for each day across the weekend.
Strap in for a huge day of events and activities.
Kick your morning off with the hot air balloons or take a peek at some classic, modern and vintage vehicles at the MIA Cruisers Motoring Classic.
This show and shine event costs just a gold coin donation and will be held in the town ovals carpark.
Coffee, food and more also available.
Kicking off at 1pm catch all of the floats taking part as they make their way from the showground down to Kurrajong and Pine Avenues.
This free event is not to be missed.
After the parade winds up, head to the Festival on Mountford for entertainment, food and the announcement of the Ambassador Quest winners.
If you're still looking for more fun, catch the hot air balloons in the late afternoon.
Easter Sunday is all about the hot air balloons and delicious food.
Rise early for the balloons taking off or, if you have snapped up a ticket, it's time to head to Leeton's Longest Lunch in Mountford Park.
Later that evening, it's everyone's favourite event with the balloon glow all set to go from 3pm.
Weather permitting, balloons will glow on nightfall if the weather permits.
If not, their burners will still be blazing, along with fireworks and plenty of time to browse the market stalls as well.
For just a gold coin donation, this is the perfect way to round out Easter Sunday.
Rounding out the festival festivities will be the Riverina Skate Championships from 10am to 2pm at the Leeton Regional Skate Park.
Workshops will also feature for participants.
If you're looking for a slower pace, take in the six gardens on offer as part of the Leeton Garden Club's annual event.
