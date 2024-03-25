Leeton's Anzac Day planning well in the works

Anzac Day is coming up quickly.
The day starts with the dawn service form up at 5.45am at Wade Hotel, march-off at 6am to cenotaph for a short service.
Main service form up at the court house 9.45am, march off 10am to cenotaph.
There will not be a march this year to the Soldiers Club, but everyone is encouraged to meet at the shrine for the short service.
Again, we would love donations of rosemary cut in four to six inches, so it can be handed out at all services.
Fivebough-Stoney Point RFS will again assist the Sub-branch not only handing out programs and rosemary, but also taking around our donation buckets.
We greatly appreciate their assistance.
We have a raffle for another custom made fire bucket from OldnDazed featuring our Historic Hydro with the Australian flag, to be drawn on Anzac Day.
Ticket selling will start at Golden Apple on March 28, April 5, April 18, with other days at various locations, including a badge selling day at street stall kiosk on April 19 and Mountford Park Easter Saturday.
Our next meeting will be on April 3, with dinner to follow. Our regular morning tea will start up in May at Soldiers Club at 10am.
We welcome all supporters of veterans and their families.
Membership to RSL is free and easily available to apply online for not only service personnel, but also its supporters.
It provides all up-to-date information for veterans with the distribution of the NSW RSL magazine Reveille. We are fortunate to have the Riverina Veterans Wellbeing Centre, 240 Baylis St, Wagga now open, providing support to all veterans.
Simply drop in when in Wagga, introduce yourself. They are there to help or simply have a chat.
