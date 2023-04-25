"TO ME, Anzac Day means resilience, courage, endurance, team work, mate ship and sacrifice".
That is how returned Leeton veteran Paul Iannelli described Anzac Day during an address to his hometown during the main march on Tuesday morning.
Mr Iannelli was among thousands to take part in the commemorations at the Leeton cenotaph on Anzac Day in Leeton.
As guest speaker, Mr Iannelli told those gathered of his time with the Australian Army, which at times he labelled as "scary", but also one of the great privileges of his life.
He said it was crucial to remember the sacrifice veterans across the decades and from all conflicts have made on behalf of all Australians.
"Anzac Day is about being able to reflect on the past and being grateful about the future we have here together," Mr Iannelli said.
"We should never forget the foundations this country was built on and, now in 2023, I encourage you all to look out for yourselves, your family and your mates.
"Life has many challenges, however having the support of each other that will get us through, just like the ANZACs over 100 years ago. Lest we forget."
The main march and following commemorations were well attended in Leeton in 2023, with hundreds of school students taking part, as well as thousands of residents who each wanted to take the chance to pay their respects.
The service was led by Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Luke Mahalm, a returned veteran.
Another Leeton shire veteran in Kristy Buckingham also took part in the service, reading In Flanders Fields.
Having younger veterans play roles in the Anzac Day commemorations is something of great importance to Mr Mahalm.
Prior to the day, he said he would like to see more young veterans supported and being part of the sub-branch and he was hopeful the community would continue to be there for these servicemen and women.
Service groups, emergency services personnel, veterans, families of veterans, school children and more all laid wreaths at the cenotaph, with the names of Leeton shire's World War I and World War II fallen read aloud as crosses bearing their names were placed by students around the cenotaph.
The poignant service included the sounding of the Last Post, with a minute silence giving everyone the chance to reflect and pause.
"Being in the Army changed my life in many different ways," Mr Iannelli said.
"Thankfully I have friendships and support networks that will last a lifetime, memories I will cherish forever and a life experience that has helped me to become the person I am today."
