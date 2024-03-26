Leeton eventually gets the win to progress in Riverina Cup

Leeton United has taken another step forward in the inaugural Riverina Cup competition.
United hosted Lake Albert on Friday under lights at the town ovals, with match going right down to the wire first in extra time and then a penalty shoot out.
The match was drawn 4-all at the end of regular time, with co-coach Rhys Jones somewhat disappointed the match was so drawn out, but said it had been a good learning experience for the team.
"Obviously we would have liked to have won in regular time, but it is what it is," he said.
"At the end of the day that's another 120 minutes we've gotten under our belt before the season gets started."
Jones said Leeton United were in top shape during the first half, but it was the second half where their game started to slow down, allowing Lake Albert to get back in.
"The first half we played brilliantly," he said.
"I thought the boys were fantastic. We were down six or seven of our regular first grade players, so everyone really stepped up.
"It was different in the second half. We definitely weren't playing as well as we did earlier in the game. There were a few refereeing decisions that didn't go our way and I think we let that get to us a little bit."
United will now play Tolland in the next round of the finals of the competition.
The match will be played in Wagga, but a date is yet to be set.
Jones said in the meantime, the team would be back training and preparing both for this fixture, as well as the upcoming Pascoe Cup season.
"I think we'll change a few things up at training, I have a few things in mind," Jones said.
Jones said several players stood out during the eventual win over Lake Albert, including Isaac Amato.
"I thought he played really well," Jones said.
"I was really impressed with him."
Leeton United is also eagerly awaiting to see who they will face in round one of the Pascoe Cup competition.
A draw for the Football Wagga competition is still being finalised ahead of the season kicking off.
