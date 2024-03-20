Next test for United in Riverina Cup quarter final

Leeton United's Riverina Cup campaign continues when they face Lake Albert under lights on Friday.
United will host the Sharks in the quarter final match at Leeton's No. 3 Oval, with kick off at 7.30pm.
It's been several weeks since Leeton United picked up their first win in the knockout competition when they defeated Wagga United in round one.
Since then the home side has been continuing on with their pre-season training regime, while also preparing for the Riverina Cup clash.
United co-coach Rhys Jones said several regular players would be missing the match with injuries.
"We've got a few injuries, which isn't ideal, but at the end of the day we can only do what we can do," he said.
"We'd rather have these injuries now and not when the season starts.
"I think all of the boys that are playing are looking forward to the night game.
"We'll obviously be playing more night games this season, so it's a good chance to try that out now too."
Should Leeton United win on Friday night, they will advance to the semi-finals of the Riverina Cup competition.
Jones said while every game was one United wanted to win, the team was ultimately still focused on preparing for the Pascoe Cup competition and regular season, which is fast approaching.
"We know Lake Albert are a quality side, they are always up and around the top three," he said.
"They are physical and a good footballing side.
"If we aren't at them, if we give them chances, they have the quality in their side that can take the opportunity."
Leeton United will use the Riverina Cup match to test out some of their new recruits, including one who comes to the club from Scotland and another from Wagga.
Some of the club's younger players will also be given the chance to play.
"That's one of the good things about this competition is you get that chance to see where teams are at, but also where your own players are up to," he said.
"Hopefully we get the win, but we'll see what happens."
Spectators are welcome at the match, which starts at 7.30pm.
