Hydro Hotel the subject of first Leeton urban sketching workshop

The iconic Hydro Hotel was the art subject of the first of what is hoped to be many urban sketching workshops at the weekend.
Kicking off the endeavor, 11 attendees met at the hotel on Sunday March 31 to hone and showcase their skills.
Organised by Dorothy Roddy and Ayla Young from Art Deco Arts, Ms Roddy said she expects it will the first of many for artists in the area.
"The idea is to go out into the fresh air with pencils, paper, a hat and a drink to capture the sights of our beautiful town in the moment," Ms Roddy said.
"We felt it was a great concept and opportunity to meet up with friends and like-minded people, and what better time to do it than the Sunday of the 2024 SunRice Festival.
"We were fortunate to have wonderful weather and I was pleased to see faces I hadn't seen before getting involved," she said.
"I gave an explanation on what would be happening, some tips on how to start and in the end we all looked at what everyone had done. There were some great results."
Based on the success of the event, there are hopes another will occur next month in Narrandera as well as other outings in the not too distant future.
"We will have one in July as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton which will be a great way to promote our beautiful buildings and encouraging visitors to the town to join us," she said.
"In future we also hope to make the trip to Griffith to do some sketching at Pioneer Park.
"One thing we are very excited about are Zoom classes in November with well-known urban sketching artist, Stephanie Bower.
"Ayla and I get on well and we are working towards making urban sketching events a permanent fixture and growing it each year," she said.
