Phantoms announce their arrival with massive upset over premiers

Leeton made a big statement in their return to first grade with a win over the premiers.
Looking to complete their first season in the top grade since 2019, the Phantoms didn't even let low numbers let them get off to a shaky start.
Instead they put the competition on notice with a 32-20 win over Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Even with a number of players backing up from second grade, the Phantoms had too much fire power for Waratahs.
Mesulame Navakaya opened the scoring with the first of his three tries to put Leeton in front and they were never headed.
President Stuart Stout was thrilled with their performance after making the trip to Wagga with less than 30 players.
"The boys have been training really hard, they've been training three times a week, most on Tuesday and Thursday and then another group of night workers who come in on Saturday, so they've really showed commitment to the start of the season," Stout said.
"Even today with a number of people backing up against the Waratahs was awesome.
"Not having everyone fresh for first grade, with people having to play two games, and still getting away with a really great victory is absolutely awesome for our club."
Leeton jumped out to a 15-3 lead before Lachlan Condon scored Waratahs' first try.
However Leeton kept captialising on mistakes from the premiers, including Eminoni Tabuaura completing a length of the field try off line out infringement.
Warataths kept fighting with tries to new recruits Niko Tawake and Aiden Sauer closing the gap to seven points with around six minutes left to play.
However Waratahs made a mistake of the restart before Navakaya scored his third to seal the win.
He was just one who impressed Stout.
"He's just a powerful player and a powerful runner," Stout said. "Everyone is looking at what he is doing and it feeds to the others."
Waratahs will be looking to hit back when they host Albury at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday while the Phantoms are on the road again to tackle Reddies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.