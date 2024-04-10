MP welcomes tariff lift but says water buybacks a key issue for industry

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has placed weight on strengthening trade relations with China and continuing the fight against water buybacks as key for the wine industry.
Speaking at the unveiling of Casella Family Brand's new solar farm array on April 9, Ms Ley says she is pleased with the lift of the Chinese tariffs agrees with the sentiment there is more work to be done.
"It is incumbent on the trade minister to support trade relations missions to China," Ms Ley said.
"It is important to smooth the way for good trade and the export process.
"I would say the lift of tariffs is good but it's not fantastic because the issue is that demand is less now than it was and China has secured other sustainable markets in the meantime," she said.
"But there is certainly promise of the situation improving."
For Ms Ley, water is the life blood of the wine industry and she says the buybacks will be her focus over the course of 2024 and 2025.
"It all starts with water," Ms Ley said.
"Everyone knows the consequences of water buybacks and I'm calling out those who haven't done enough, namely premier Chris Minns.
"I think it's appalling what's happened and I don't believe a previous Labor government would have done this.
"They've misunderstood our region and couldn't care less," she said.
"I'll be watching the May budget very closely and fighting to get rid of these awful buybacks.
"That is my first, second and third priority."
Touching on the unveiling of Casella's new solar farms initiative, she says its difficult to imagine anything of that scale being replicated.
"This is an incredible advancement in terms of the pathways to sustainability in wine," she said.
"There's also other avenues and means they are doing to address that, including upgrading recycling processes which I think is fantastic."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.