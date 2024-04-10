Crows locked in for opening round after long pre-season

Leeton-Whitton have been preparing for this moment since November last year and finally round one has now arrived.
The Crows have put in the hard yards ahead of their first match of the 2024 season against Narrandera at Leeton Showground this weekend.
The Eagles will be an unknown entity in the opening round having lost several players, but recruited various new names.
Leeton-Whitton have continued to build their junior ranks, as well as focusing on the experience of players such as coach Tom Groves, Jade Hodge, Kabe Stockton and Matt Rainbird to name a handful.
With months of hard work in the tank, Groves said the playing group was ready to take to the field and put that effort into play.
"Numbers are looking good for round one ... we'll make the final touches to the team on Thursday night at training," he said.
"Everyone is excited to get into the season.
"Hopefully we can take some steps forward again in 2024. With Jade Hodge coming back and Charlie McAdam from Darwin coming into the side, alongside some of our other experienced players, it's looking good.
"Our younger players that we have been building up over the last couple of seasons will complement that, so hopefully we can start the year with a win."
Leeton-Whitton's record against Narrandera was a good one in 2024 and, while Groves hoped to replicate that again on Saturday, the team will also be focusing on getting their name in the winning column more often than not this season.
"Every team goes into a match wanting to win and that's certainly our goal ... it always is," Groves said.
"We definitely want to get the season off to a good start with a win, but we also want to concentrate on ourselves and our game plan.
"Narrandera are a bit of an unknown, but we want to make sure we are executing our game plan and hopefully that translates onto the scoreboard."
The weather is looking good for the first round clash on Leeton-Whitton's home turf, with a strong crowd also expected to attend for the clash-of-the-neighbours.
