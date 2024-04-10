The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Crows locked in for opening round after long pre-season

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 10 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton-Whitton have been preparing for this moment since November last year and finally round one has now arrived.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.