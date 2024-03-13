Leeton-Whitton swoop on pre-season victory

Leeton-Whitton's pre-season campaign has been given a confidence boost following a trial match win over Jerilderie.
The Crows travelled to take on Jerilderie on their home turf last weekend in hot conditions and it was Leeton-Whitton's young players who stood up to the test.
Coach Tom Groves was pleased to see his team perform well in a match setting after a long pre-season, which started in November.
"We went really well actually (against Jerilderie) it was really pleasing," he said.
"A few of the young fellas shone and hopefully that is what continues now and into the regular season.
"We want to keep building from there. It was a great learning experience to have that game with Jerilderie. It was fantastic."
Another practice match is in the works for Friday, March 15 when the Crows hit the road again to face the Northern Jets under lights at Ariah Park.
Groves said there were numerous benefits to getting these matches in the players' legs early on.
"All of the stuff we've been working on during pre-season, our fitness, our game style, it's all a chance to put that into practice and have a look at how we're going," he said.
"We've got the Jets on Friday. So, hopefully we continue on and keep everything moving in the right direction."
The game against the Northern Jets will be the final trial game before the regular season kicks off in April.
Groves said the focus at training would continue to be on finessing Leeton-Whitton's game plan ahead of round one.
"We'll get a bit more to work on from the practice matches, so we'll do that and keep focusing on touching up our skills," he said.
Leeton-Whitton's first match of the 2024 home and away season is set down for Saturday, April 13 against Narrandera.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.