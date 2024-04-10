Format change works wonders for revamped Riverina Skate Champs

A new format for this year's Riverina Skate Championships has worked wonders for participation numbers.
Held on Easter Monday at the Leeton Regional Skate Park, the event enjoyed a solid turnout of participants for the day's festivities.
The Totem Collective was again on hand for the championships, partnering with Leeton Shire Council to bring the event to life.
Joel Buck made it consecutive Rigg's Cup victories after claiming the trophy on the day, but there was more on offer than just competition.
"It was great to see him walk away with it again," Totem Collective director Nigel Cameron said.
"We did have a different structure this year. Council wanted to try and engage more families on the day, so the format was one of our skate workshops in the morning and a 'jam' in the afternoon.
"I think it worked well. Some were wanting to know where the big competition side of things was, but I think it was good to try something new and we'll see what we can do again for next year. We're already looking forward to it."
Participants in the day came from Leeton, Wagga, Goulburn, Yass, Albury and more to take part. The Rigg's Cup is named after the late Richard O'Hara.
Mr O'Hara's sister Sandy made a special gesture on the day through her work with Wellways in Wagga, donating medallions for each section's winner. The ribbon used was red - Mr O'Hara's favourite colour.
It is hoped in the years ahead conversations around mental health support will be included for all young people to learn and be aware of.
Also making sure the day ran smoothly was Leeton's Boys to the Bush Team, as well as the Rapid Relief Team. RRT provided delicious sub sandwiches, snacks and fruit on the day to complement the active vibe of the day.
"We want to thank RRT and Boys to the Bush for the important role they played ... this event is a collaborative effort and, even after 21 years, I definitely see it growing even more in the coming years," Mr Cameron said.
RRT Leeton team leader Rod Martin said it was a privilege to support the day.
"RRT recognises that our community's youth face several challenges which can manifest in mental health challenges," he said.
"(This) was a great example of creating awareness of the issue while promoting the value of empowering kids through events that appeal to them."
Also supporting the event for the first time was Boys to Bush, another charity, which has a branch in Leeton, that aims to engage with vulnerable boys.
Its programs include mentoring and camps which aim to support boys to become better men.
Council's recreation facilities and program co-ordinator Maddy Routley was pleased to see solid participation in the event.
"This is a cornerstone event in our efforts to support our shire's youth," she said.
"We are delighted to partner with organisations such as Totem, Boys to Bush and the Rapid Relief Team who can help us deliver a creative event with a powerful message."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.