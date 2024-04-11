Cup grand final spot on the line for Leeton United

Leeton United will be gunning for a spot in the Riverina Cup this weekend when they face off with Tolland.
United will travel to Wagga on Sunday for the semi-final match with the hopes of securing a place in the Cup final the following week.
It has been several weeks since Leeton United's quarter final victory over Lake Albert, with the team spending the time in between busily preparing for their next match, as well as the season proper.
The first round of the Pascoe Cup competition is scheduled to take place on April 27, with a draw still being finalised.
In the meantime, United will use the Riverine Cup game as another opportunity to perfect their game plan.
"We know Tolland are always a good side, they are quick going forward," United co-coach Rhys Jones said.
"The other benefit of this competition is that we have the chance to see where other teams are at before the official season starts.
"Obviously things will change both for those sides and for us as well, but it's good to be able to have that early insight into clubs as well."
Leeton United expects to have a similar side take to the pitch as the quarter final game, with a couple of changes here and there.
"We'll get a couple back, but we still have a few out injured, so it will pretty much be similar to the last few games," Jones said.
"A couple of the younger boys will be in there too, which is good."
With the season looming, Leeton United will hope to come through the game unscathed on Sunday afternoon, as well as pick up any lessons and takeaways from the match that can be fine-tuned before their round one opener.
Sunday's semi-final will kick off from 3pm at Kessler Park in Wagga.
Spectators are welcome to attend and cheer the side on.
