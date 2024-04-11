'We will remember them': How Leeton plans to mark Anzac Day in 2024

The final touches and planning is being put on Leeton's Anzac Day commemorations and the whole community has been invited to reflect and pay their respect.
The Leeton RSL Sub-branch will have two main services at the town's cenotaph on April 25, with several other special aspects to the day being planned.
The traditional dawn service will start the day in Leeton, with a form-up outside the Wade Hotel at 5.45am before the march to the cenotaph.
The main service will start at 10am, with a form-up outside the Leeton Court House at 9.45am for those participating in the march.
For those who attend the dawn service, a continental breakfast will be available at the Leeton Soldiers Club, which will also host a lunch later in the day.
Two-Up will also be running at the club, with buy-in proceeds going to the Leeton RSL Sub-branch to continue its work in helping local veterans.
Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Luke Mahalm was hopeful a large crowd would turn out for this year's commemorations.
"The support from the Leeton community of our veterans is always amazing and Anzac Day has always been big here," he said.
"We love seeing the schools participate, the community groups. It's fantastic."
The main service will include of the usual bells and whistles attached to the formality of the day, with Sub-branch vice-president and naval veteran Peter Williams to also speak on a significant naval event that occurred during World War I.
Mr Mahalm said Anzac Day continued to be an important part of Australian lives each year, but said it could also be a tough time for many returned veterans.
"It can be tough and it does bring memories back for a lot of people," he said.
"I think Anzac Day will only continue to get bigger and bigger every year. It's an important day to Australians.
"It can mean a lot of different things to different people, but it is important we reflect on everyone's service and sacrifice from all conflicts.
"Our veterans need our support year-round as well, that's always important to talk about."
