The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/History
In Depth

'My uncle Jim: A Brobenah boy goes to war'

By Robin Dunlop
April 10 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the lead up to Anzac Day, Robin Dunlop has shared the deeply personal family story of her late uncle James "Jim" Henry Williams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.