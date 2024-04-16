Giddy up for the 80th Leeton Races

The stage is set for the 80th Leeton CopRice Cup, with punters ready to enjoy a fun day out at the track.
The Leeton Jockey Club will celebrate the occasion with a busy day of action on and off the track.
It's not too late to get an outfit sorted and head trackside, with Saturday's forecast sent to be a stunning autumn afternoon in the sunshine.
Helping to mark the 80th anniversary will be many former trainers, jockeys, club members, volunteers and more.
A six-race card will set the stage, with $74,000 in prizemoney on offer.
The track itself is also in perfect condition and nominations from throughout the East Coast have rolled in for the six races.
Off the track, Fashions on the Field will again be held across eight categories.
Judges will no doubt have a tough time picking winners, who will each earn themselves a prize if they come out on top in their category.
The Leeton Jockey Club has also worked hard to ensure the event is family-friendly and for all ages.
There will be entertainment for the kids, live music on the lawn, an undercover betting area for the adults and TAB services.
So, grab a group of friends or family and head to the Leeton Jockey Club from 11.30am on Saturday, April 20. Entry is $15, with full bar and canteen facilities operating.
