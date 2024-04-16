The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Giddy up for the 80th Leeton Races

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stage is set for the 80th Leeton CopRice Cup, with punters ready to enjoy a fun day out at the track.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.