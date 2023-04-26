THE weather gods finally shone down on the Leeton Jockey Club track as all of the fashion and top-notch racing was finally back in action.
Last year the club was forced to cancel to meetings due to poor weather, but that was a thing of the past on April 22 as the sun sparkled on a perfect autumn day for racegoers.
Leeton Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon said he didn't yet have official gate numbers, but guessed between 500 and 700 people attended on the day.
There was everything from the action on the track and family fun to cocktails, fashions on the field and entertainment to make sure everyone had a great day out.
"We finally got one away ... the crowd was really good," Mr Fitzsimon said.
"It was hugely-successful, so many people dressed up. Fashions on the Field went really well.
"It was a great day. We'll have our TAB meeting in September, but we're hopeful of picking up another date as well this year."
On the track, the Leeton CopRice Cup was taken out by Garros, trained by Andrew Dale and ridden by Josh Richards, who completed his apprenticeship under Leeton's own Peter Clancy before advancing on in his career.
Mr Fitzsimon said the feedback from both trainers, jockeys and connections was the track was in excellent condition.
"We had great support from our trainers ... we had some that hadn't come down here before," he said.
"There was one female trainer from Goulburn, her first time ever to Leeton and she brought down about half a dozen horses. She said it was one of the best tracks she has raced on in a long time.
"We're as good as any track around regional areas, it's nice to get that feedback."
