Hawks out to right the wrongs of round one against Mallee Men

Yanco-Wamoon will be out to right the wrongs of their round one thrashing when they take to the field this weekend.
The Hawks were smashed 60-0 in their opening game of 2024 against the Griffith Black and Whites a fortnight ago.
Yanco-Wamoon had the bye in round two, which afforded them the time to see what went wrong and where they could correct their game plan.
This weekend they face West Wyalong in an away clash, with co-coach Matthew Goodwill hoping for an improved performance from his side.
"Credit to Black and Whites, but I think our fitness and game management let us down," he said.
"We've been concentrating on keeping calm under pressure and defending, defending depending.
"If teams don't score, we can't lose basically. We've definitely been working on a few things over the break."
The Hawks are still down on troops, but it's not too late to register with the club and support them on the field this season.
"West Wyalong are always a good side and one you need to beat in order to make finals footy," Goodwill said.
"It's a team we want to beat and a team we need to beat.
"Hopefully we can get a win and get our season track."
