Cup winner returns for crack at back-to-back glory

Updated April 18 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 12:00pm
The Andrew Dale-trained Garros will have a crack at back-to-back wins when the gelding tackles the 1600m 2024 CopRice Leeton Cup on Saturday.

