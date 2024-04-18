Cup winner returns for crack at back-to-back glory

The Andrew Dale-trained Garros will have a crack at back-to-back wins when the gelding tackles the 1600m 2024 CopRice Leeton Cup on Saturday.
The nine-year-old from the Wangaratta stable won the 2023 Cup in a tight finish, edging out a fast-finishing Cracking Dawn by a head in a time of 1.36.09 and will be saddled up for his start at Leeton.
Garros enjoys a dry track and was third in the Dederang Cup over 1650m in February to Basso Caruso. He has drawn barrier 10 and will carry 55.5kg.
With the track rated as a good three, a total of 102 nominations and 63 acceptances for the 80th anniversary meeting.
The six-race program carries $74,000 in prizemoney and the Cup field has also drawn Dark Legacy, the winner of last weekend's 1400m 2024 Holbrook Cup and trained by Craig Weeding at Wangaratta.
The four-year-old mare is having her 20 th start and has notched up four wins to date, plus a second in the Carrathool Rivcott Cup over 1400m in March with Josh Richards on board.
Josh Richards has scored the ride in the Cup on the Scott Spackman trained Fil after suffering a leg injury recently in a trial at Wagga Wagga.
Top-weighted horse at 60kg is Arachidi to be ridden by Jason Lyon and trained by Craig Weeding, Wangaratta. The four-year-old mare scored her last win on March 23 over 1606m at Benalla.
With gates opening at 11.30am and the first race at 1.25pm, the 2024 CopRice Leeton Cup Benchmark 58 Handicap will feature an 80th anniversary cake cutting by one of the nation's oldest full-time trainers Peter Clancy, of Leeton.
Clancy is celebrating 70 years as a trainer, landing his first winner at Goolgowi in 1954 and has seven horses in the Corbie Hill stable in 2024.
Among the official guests will be Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, Member for Murray Helen Dalton and Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker.
A souvenir program marking the 80-year history of the club has been produced and another highlight will be the fashions on the field competition and presentation of life memberships.
Leeton Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon expects many former trainers, owners, jockeys, committee members and racegoers to attend the anniversary meeting.
Mr Fitzsimon said the track and grounds were looking a picture and trainers had responded with horses coming from southern and central NSW, ACT, and Victoria.
Racegoers will enjoy live music on the lawn, a full bar and canteen facilities, and free children's entertainment.
