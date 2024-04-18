Contenders or pretenders? Grand final rematch looms for Greens, Roosters

The Greens will look to make it two-from-two this weekend in what will also be a rematch of the 2023 grand final.
Last weekend Leeton picked up a win in their first match of the 2024 Group 20 season and will be looking to replicate that form on Sunday afternoon against Darlington Point-Coleambally.
It will be the first time the two sides have met since Leeton's grand final victory over the Roosters last year.
While there have been many changes to Leeton's roster of players since then, DPC have retained most of their squad and added some extras along the way.
While only early in the season, Leeton Greens co-coach Mick Thomas believes the Roosters are the benchmark of the competition in 2024.
"For us the game this weekend is about building one week at a time, win or a loss, that's what we want to be doing," he said.
"DPC will be a very big challenge. It will be a good test for us.
"This will be their third game, so they will be well-connected. For us it's our second match of the season, so we want to make sure we're doing what we need to do as well."
The Greens were pleased to snare a win straight up in their first game of the season last weekend, with the relief palpable for co-coaches Thomas and Shannon Bradbrook.
With the Roosters looming large, Thomas said the team had been working hard again in the lead up.
"We'll have relatively the same team as last weekend, we like what we are seeing at the moment with a few combinations," he said.
"We've been continuing to work on our ruck work, that's very important and will be important this weekend too."
Sunday at No. 1 Oval will be a big day for the Greens.
Not only will the action on the field be something supporters will be keen to see unfold, but the unveiling of the Bill Arnold Stand will also officially take place just before the first grade game.
Arnold is a stalwart of the game having been associated with the Greens for many decades.
His efforts will be officially recognised in the naming of the stand and celebrations on the day.
The action kicks off on Sunday at No. 1 Oval with the under 16s at 11am.
