The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

How this program is bringing new families to towns like Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton's status as being a welcoming home and place for migrants continues to be cemented.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.