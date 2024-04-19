How this program is bringing new families to towns like Leeton

Leeton's status as being a welcoming home and place for migrants continues to be cemented.
It was in 2022 that the NSW Growing Regions of Welcome (GROW) pilot program was launched in Leeton and, since then, it has started to blossom.
The aim of the initiative is to help new migrants and refugees in Western Sydney to find new opportunities in the Riverina and Murray regions.
Over the past 18 months this has meant 29 newcomers have found their new homes in the regions, filling critical jobs shortages in industries including aged care, law, engineering, IT and hospitality.
On April 9 more than a dozen employers across the Murray and Riverina were recognised for their work in helping migrants and refugees move from Western Sydney to regional towns.
The 17 employers were honoured at the Champion Employers Awards, with Stahman Webster, Griffith Post School Options, Griffith Hospital, Uniting Griffith and Cater & Blumer Solicitors all receiving recognition.
Following on from this, NSW co-ordinator general for settlement, Professor Peter Shergold paid a visit to Leeton to continue finding out from those on the ground how the program is working and what comes next.
Professor Shergold met with Leeton Shire Council representatives, as well as businesses.
"As a result of this program we are starting to see more migrants wanting to come to places like the Riverina and Murray," he said.
"The good result, particularly post-pandemic, is individuals and families are wanting to move because they are making the decision to do so for the right reasons.
"They are wanting a different life for themselves and their families.
"They want to be able to have those employment opportunities, but the lifestyle is also something that is attractive."
Professor Shergold noted the program was aware of issues such as a lack of housing that may put pressure on communities.
Working with towns and cities to address these issues will all part of what comes next for the program.
"This has been a pilot program to see if it will work ... if this support was provided, would it actually happen," Professor Shergold said.
"Already, I think the next six months will show increasing numbers start to move.
"My hope is then it starts to become self-generated where you don't need government to be stepping in.
"That really is the next stage, to make it a natural path for migrants and refugees."
As part of NSW GROW, the Western Sydney Regional Employment Hub also provides a gateway between participants and employers, helping migrants and refugees to make informed decisions about relocating and facilitating a move.
