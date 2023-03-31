"BLOWN away by what Leeton has to offer".
That was the feedback from key community stakeholders from Western Sydney who visited Leeton in March as part of the NSW Growing Regions of Welcome (GROW) pilot program.
The program was launched in Leeton last year and aims to strengthen the capability of regional communities and attract and retain interested newcomers from Western Sydney.
The tour of Leeton was organised by the Western Sydney Employment Hub run by Red Cross in partnership with Regional Development Australia Riverina and supported by Multicultural NSW, Leeton Shire Council, Temora Shire Council and Multicultural Council Wagga Wagga.
Another component of the program is to connect interested people from migrant and refugee backgrounds living in Western Sydney with lifestyle and employment opportunities in regional NSW.
During their time in the shire, visitors went on a sightseeing trip through Leeton, a tour of the Southern Cotton Gin, had dinner at the Whitton Malt House where they met other Leeton shire residents.
Council's community development co-ordinator Emily Goodall said hearing the stories from attendees on their journey to Australia and their path now was inspiring.
"From the feedback we received, they were blown away by what Leeton has to offer and will be recommending the shire as an excellent place to find work, live and raise a family," Ms Goodall said.
Council's executive manager of economic and community development Michelle Evans reported the first family to move to Leeton as part of the GROW program was also settling in well.
Margaret Jemeli and Amos Talam, originally from Kenya, relocated to Leeton in February from Western Sydney.
Ms Jemeli is a project with Stahmann Webster and Mr Talam an experienced disability support worker at Griffith Post School Options.
"It's taken a lot of hard work and collaboration by many talented, passionate people to get to this point," Mrs Evans said.
"Our warmest welcome to Margaret and Amos and their kids who have decided to make Leeton their home.
"We wish them great success in their new jobs and personal lives and hope they will advocate to others for the great opportunities that exist in Leeton and the Riverina."
