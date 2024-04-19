'I had to get off the ladders': New Leeton business the perfect place

A cozy spot for coffee, gifts, homewares, cakes and more?
That is exactly what one new business in Leeton has on offer.
The Peddler's Corner has been open for just over two months and is located opposite the post office in Kurrajong Avenue.
It is the brainchild of residents John and Megan Martin and is a mix of all the knowledge and experience they have acquired over the years.
The Peddler's Corner offers more than just coffee and home-cooked treats, but also light meals, all at a very reasonable price.
Mrs Martin is continuing on with her teaching role at the MET School in Leeton, while also assisting in the operations of the cafe and homewares store.
However, for Mr Martin he has changed the direction of his career, but it's not exactly a completely new environment.
Before opening The Peddler's Corner, Mr Martin owned his own industrial and domestic cleaning business, but earlier on life, the husband and wife duo also owned the Howlong Takeaway and Video store.
"That's about 22 years ago now," Mr Martin said.
"So, while it was some time ago and things have changed, we do have that hospitality experience.
"Basically, we decided to get into this for a number of reasons.
"My arthritis has gone crazy from the cleaning businesses, both my knees aren't great.
"I had to get myself off the ladders. I wanted to have both feet on the ground."
Mr Martin said whenever the pair go away on holidays, one of their first stops is to seek out good coffee and explore home and gift shops.
"I said to Megan, why don't we look into doing that?" he said.
As a singer and entertainer, the space will also be perfect for intimate functions, with a sold-out high tea taking place on Friday, April 19.
Mrs Martin is also a celebrant, so the opportunities and mixing of all their skills will be evident at The Peddler's Corner.
"It's been really fantastic so far," Mr Martin said.
"The community has been very supportive and the feedback has been fantastic.
"As with anything, we welcome that feedback and we'll change where we need to depending on what the customers want or need."
The Peddler's Corner is the perfect meeting place for one and all, with plenty of room for prams, mobility frames and room to move while enjoying a browse of the homewares and gifts on offer.
People wanting to book large groups should phone ahead on time, with The Peddler's Corner also on the Skip app.
Opening hours at present are 5am to 5.30pm on weekdays and 5am to 4.30pm on weekends.
"The customers and community will decide that for us, so we will see what happens in the months ahead," Mr Martin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.