Let the photo do the talking: Pick up top tips at workshop

A creative club is making moves to share skills and knowledge with others.
The Narrandera Camera Club has recently welcomed several new members from Leeton and Narrandera, with many new faces at meetings.
This year the club is trialling longer form workshops, which will allow members to further develop skills and for members to share knowledge.
The first workshop for 2024 will be held on Saturday, April 27 at the Narrandera Senior Citizen's Center in Jonsen Street, Narrandera from 2pm to 4pm.
The first workshop will be presented by Leeton's Neil McAliece on digital photography and is suitable for beginner to intermediate photographers.
The first half of the workshop will explore ways to get more from photos or "stepping up from snapshots".
"This will be covering composition and ways to get photos to stand out in a beginner friendly way - if automatic mode is where you are comfortable, you can stay in your comfort zone here," Mr McAliece said.
"How to know what to choose in your camera for the type of files it saves, how to get them into your computer, how not to lose digital photos and what you can do with them in your computer.
"Creative people are often not on friendly terms with computers and file management, so we're going to try to demystify some of that."
These workshops are free to club members and limited to 20 participants.
The club also invites members of the community to join in the workshop with a $20 fee to attend.
Those who would like to participate as a non-member for the April workshop should contact Mr McAliece at neil@ndmphoto.com.au.
"The club is welcoming to photography enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels," Mr McAliece said. "We do ask children under the age of 16 attending our events or meetings attend with a responsible adult."
Adults attending to supervise children won't be counted towards the workshop limit or be charged for attending.
