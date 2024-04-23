The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Let the photo do the talking: Pick up top tips at workshop

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 23 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A creative club is making moves to share skills and knowledge with others.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.