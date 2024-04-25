Leeton summit ready to address the real challenges

Regional communities, often facing unique recruitment challenges, are increasingly recognising the importance of collaboration to enhance employment opportunities for both employers and job seekers.
The upcoming Leeton Recruitment Summit exemplifies such co-operative efforts, aimed at bolstering recruitment strategies for all-sized businesses within these communities.
Scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 from 9am to noon at the Hydro Hotel in Leeton, this summit is a prime opportunity for employers to explore a multitude of recruitment avenues.
This event is a collaborative initiative involving the Leeton Shire Council, the NSW Grow Program, Workforce Australia, and Welcoming Cities.
Each organisation brings a wealth of knowledge and resources that can aid Leeton's employers in navigating the complexities of hiring in a regional setting.
The summit will kick off with guest speaker presentations, offering insights into innovative recruitment practices tailored to regional needs.
These presentations aim to equip employers with the latest strategies and tools to attract potential talent.
Following the morning sessions, attendees will engage in group discussions, fostering a collaborative environment where business leaders can share experiences and solutions.
The event will conclude with a light lunch, providing further networking opportunities.
This free event not only facilitates learning and collaboration, but also strengthens community ties by bringing together diverse stakeholders invested in regional development.
Such initiatives are crucial in addressing the specific challenges faced by regional employers, including limited local talent pools and the competition for skilled workers.
Employers attending the Leeton Recruitment Summit will leave with enhanced knowledge and practical tools to improve their hiring practices, ultimately benefiting the broader community by fostering economic growth and stability in regional areas.
As regional communities like Leeton come together to support one another, the potential for improved employment outcomes increases, highlighting the importance of such collaborative efforts in recruitment strategies.
This event is open to all employers in Leeton and surrounds and registration is essential.
To register attendance visit www.leetonchamber.com.au and follow the link. To find out more about guest speakers visit the Leeton Business Chamber Facebook page.
