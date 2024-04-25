The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Leeton summit ready to address the real challenges

By Maryann Iannelli
April 25 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Regional communities, often facing unique recruitment challenges, are increasingly recognising the importance of collaboration to enhance employment opportunities for both employers and job seekers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.