Stand officially unveiled for Greens club stalwart Bill Arnold

A Greens club stalwart was officially honoured on Sunday afternoon before the first grade game between Leeton and DPC Roosters with the Bill Arnold Stand officially unveiled.
Arnold has been a long-time servant of the Greens both on and off the field, and current club president Paul McGregor wanted to ensure his legacy would be remembered.
"I had an idea a couple of years ago that this should have been done, and before my time is done, I'd approach council," he said.
" I went through the rigmarole and got approval to do it, and here we are today to acknowledge Bill.
"It is an honour to be here to officially unveil the stand named in Bill's honour."
Arnold's involvement within the club started at the young age of six when he was running up and down the sideline as a ball boy before graduating to be a scoreboard attendant.
He then moved onto the field in 1977 as a member of the under 16s side before moving up to under 18s for the '78 and '79 season, where he featured in the 1989 grand final, which saw the Greens fall in the grand final to Waratah Tigers.
The 1980 season saw Arnold make his first grade debut playing nine games while also featuring in seven reserve grade games, helping Leeton secure the premiership with two tries in the decider. He then featured in a first grade side who secured an undefeated premiership in 1981 before coaching the Greens in 1986 and 1987.
Arnold was also president of the club in 1995 as well as a three-year stint between 2016 and 2018 and became a life member of the Greens in 2010.
The long-time club servant has played a key role in seating upgrades, including driving to Sydney to secure the current seats at No 1 Oval when they were ripped out of Parramatta Stadium.
For Arnold, to have a stand named in his honour is a privilege.
"You don't do these things for any sort of personal recognition. You do it for those around you, but it is pretty special to be standing here today," he said.
"It's great to see some of the old boys who supported me when I was playing still hanging around and supporting the club."
