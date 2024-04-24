Phantoms 'depleted' ahead of Tumut road trip

A depleted Phantoms side will likely take to the field against the Tumut Bulls this weekend.
Injuries and likely suspensions are taking their toll on the Leeton side, whose season did get started with a cracking win in round one against Wagga Waratahs and a draw with the CSU Reddies before their first loss last Saturday against Ag College.
Two Phantoms players were due to face the Southern Inland judiciary on Wednesday night, with club president Stuart Stout expecting both to be spending a couple of weeks on the sideline.
Those likely suspensions coupled with injuries facing other players means the Phantoms will be up against come Saturday in what is one of their longest road trips of the competition.
"It's not great timing with the trip to Tumut, so we will sit down and see what sort of team we can take over," Stout said.
"It will be a bit of a struggle.
"I think we have four out with injuries over the last two weeks.
"The numbers are certainly depleting quite quickly, which is unfortunate with this long road trip to Tumut coming up."
Tumut come into the match with one win up their sleeve, which they picked up last weekend against Albury.
Despite the certain challenges, the Phantoms will still be hopeful of coming away with a victory ahead of a general bye the following week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.