The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Exclusive

From the jungles of New Guinea to Leeton, WWII vet reflects on service

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

World War II veteran John Wilkinson is a decorated war hero who has never forgotten the pride of defending his country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.