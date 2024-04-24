From the jungles of New Guinea to Leeton, WWII vet reflects on service

"My father was particularly keen for me to join the artillery (when I enlisted), he had been in infantry and had been wounded in France," Sgt Major said. "He persuaded me to join with the artillery, but I was bored stiff in the artillery. It was gun drills, gun drills, gun drills. I became a gun layer, which means you sit alongside the gun and pull the trigger lever." After his enlistment, initial training was completed at Woodside in the Adelaide Hills.