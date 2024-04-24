Leeton's dawn service has many moving moments

Quiet fell over Leeton as the town paused as one during a poignant Anzac Day dawn service.
Hundreds turned out for the commemorative service at the town's cenotaph, which started with a march from the Wade Hotel down Pine Avenue.
Returned veterans, school students, Leeton Army Cadets, community representatives and more were led down Pine Avenue by the Leeton Pipe Band and Wiradjuri man Elijah Ingram, who conducted a moving smoking ceremony as part of the march.
The group marched right around the cenotaph roundabout before coming together for the service to begin.
Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Luke Mahalm, a returned veteran himself, led the short service, which included many moments of reflection as the sky started to turn from night to dawn.
Mr Mahalm spoke of Leeton's support of veterans, saying the shire was an amazing community with a generous spirit.
He also thanked those who made the effort to brave the cooler morning to attend the dawn service.
Mr Mahalm spoke of the origins of Anzac Day, with Wiradjuri man William Ingram giving a welcome to country to start the service.
Father Robert Murphy led the service in prayer, with Ian Bull sounding the Last Post and reveille, with the ode read by veteran Ross Beecham.
It was of course on the morning of April 25, 1915 that Australian and New Zealand forces landed on Gallipoli - a battle that continues to be remembered almost 110 years on.
As a minute silence fell over the ceremony, the soft clang of the Australian flag could be heard against the flag pole during small breezes.
The dawn service was followed by a continental breakfast at the Leeton Soldiers Club as the community prepared for the main service and march at 10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.