Soldiers Club team returns with the spoils

A team from the Leeton Soldiers Ladies Bowls Club came home victorious after an outstanding effort at the Wagga RSL district tournament recently.
With 12 teams from around the area participating in the triples tournament, which consisted of two games of 12 ends, Leeton's side comprising of Jan Munro, Laurel Cox and Margaret McKenzie played outstanding bowls.
The trio were able to secure their win with two wins plus 26 shots.
Any past or present players or those wishing to learn the game of bowls are most welcome to attend the ladies weekly social bowls day.
This is held each Wednesday morning on the Soldiers Club's refurbished greens.
The club's bowlers have been among many successes over the years and would love some new faces to join them to keep the sport going for many more years to come.
Social bowls is a fun way to stay active and meet new people.
Simply head to the club greens each Wednesday to join in.
