Leeton club's new life members steal the show, fashions stay bright

The fashions were bright and colourful, but it was two new life members who stole the show at the 80th Leeton Races.
Held on Saturday, April 20 at the Leeton Jockey Club, the event was enjoyed by one and all.
One big highlight of the meeting was club members John Gavel and Sarina Saffioti being awarded life membership for their many years of dedication and hard work for the organisation.
Leeton Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon, himself notching up his 20th anniversary in the role, presented the life memberships after the running of the CopRice Leeton Cup.
Mr Gavel, who serves as treasurer, has been involved with the club for more than 35 years and also served a term as president in 2001-02.
"It is sometimes a fairly onerous task, but we work hard to make sure our members are kept up to date with our financial situation.
"The fact I am receiving this award on a day we are celebrating 80 years as a club makes it more meaningful."
"Those people who held the first meeting in the CWA rooms in 1944 were brave because we really didn't know what the future stood for Australia," he said.
"Today, we should be thanking them for their contribution."
Mrs Saffioti has volunteered as the hospitality manager of the club for more than 30 years ensuring the jockeys, guests and sponsors continue to be well looked after.
The 80th anniversary celebrations also had 86-year-old Leeton trainer Peter Clancy given the honour of cutting the cake.
Mr Clancy was celebrating his own anniversary of 70 years as a trainer.
He notched up this first win at the age of 16 with Heart Flash, owned by his father Norman Clancy, at Goolgowi in 1954.
In a day of celebrations and milestones, also unveiled on the day was the Leeton Jockey Club's new female jockey rooms, with the nine female jockeys approving of the new facilities.
The club received funding of $109,000 from the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund for the building.
Special guests at the meeting were Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Federal Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, Member for Murray Helen Dalton, Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker and former Leeton mayor Paul Maytom.
Many retired trainers, owners, jockeys, bookmakers and stewards also attended the meeting, including former club president Marni Supramaniam from Sydney, a bookmaker from the 1960s and 70s Max Dennett also from Sydney, a former Leeton apprentice jockey Shelley Pollard from Bowral and retired steward Darryl McLean, of Wagga.
Mr Fitzsimon thanked the committee members and local and regional business houses over the last 80 years for their support and dedication to the club.
"What we do here is for the community of Leeton," he said.
"We pay tribute to all those who have played a part in our journey, the trainers, jockeys, breeders, owners, supporters who have given their talent and expertise over the years."
Mrs Dalton said the Leeton racecourse lived up to its reputation as one of the best maintained tracks in the western Riverina.
When it came to the Fashions on the Field, there were many fabulous outfits across the board. Canberra Indonesian teacher and fashionista, Sally Martin, made it back-to-back wins in the most fashionable lady category.
Fresh from an Orange Gold Cup win, Ms Martin wore a one-off dress from Raw Cloth, Darwin, featuring a European fabric in blue and copper tones, matched with a pale blue vintage blouse on social media.
"I like to shop sustainably and have a favourite outfit that I can change up with a hat, shoes or bag," she said. I have also worn this in summer as well, I do like a dress that is quite versatile," Ms Martin said.
"The hat I had made for this dress by With Grace Millinery in Cairns."
Elizabeth Paterson, of Griffith, also made it back-to-back wins in the millinery section with a stunning contemporary structured headpiece in orange and sky blue co-ordinated with her outfit.
The third back-to-back winner was Isabella Mercuri, Leeton, winning the Local Lady of the Day for women residing within 50km of Leeton.
Marlee Taylor was the best dressed girl under 12, Joel Taylor the best dressed boy under 12, Warren Cochrane, the best dressed gent, Rhondda and Warren Cochrane the most stylish couple and Albert, Jaimi, Percy and Elsie Gorman were the best dressed family.
