The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton club's new life members steal the show, fashions stay bright

By Kim Woods
April 23 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fashions were bright and colourful, but it was two new life members who stole the show at the 80th Leeton Races.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.