The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Rural

'Above average' rice crops bring positive news for shire growers

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"An above average harvest" has been making its way in from the paddock as growers report good yields for the 2023-24 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.