'Above average' rice crops bring positive news for shire growers

"An above average harvest" has been making its way in from the paddock as growers report good yields for the 2023-24 season.
Leeton shire growers have been among those harvesting their crops, with some already finished, while others are still going.
The reports across the wider growing area have also been positive, according to Ricegrowers' Association of Australia president Peter Herrmann.
Mr Herrmann, a grower from Murrami, said across the industry an estimated 70 per cent of the paddy has been harvested and delivered.
"We've got a few weeks of fine weather forecast ahead for those who are still going, so it looks like a smooth run for the end of harvest," he said.
"There has been some exceptional yields and across wide acreage as well.
"It will be an above average harvest. The yields look much better this season."
Good conditions have assisted farmers this season both climate wise and water allocations.
In March, SunRice chief executive officer Paul Serra announced the Riverina price pool range for the 2024 crop year.
SunRice chief executive officer Paul Serra announced the opening Riverina rice pool range for the 2024 crop year.
This included $370 per tonne to $430/t for medium grain Reiziq, with the 2023 crop year price range revised to $415 per tonne to $440 per tonne for medium grain Reiziq.
Mr Herrmann expected the outlook for growers for the next season to be positive.
"Water availability is positive ... the outlook is positive," he said.
"World prices are on a low, but SunRice has done well in that respect and will hopefully maintain this year's price indicators above $400, but it's difficult to know for next season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.