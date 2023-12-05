The Irrigator
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
SunRice has won gold at the Australian Export Awards in 2023

By Talia Pattison
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:00pm
SunRice Group's John Bradford, Belinda Tumbers, Anthony McFarlane, Julie Garrard and Nicole Griffin celebrate the national award win. Picture supplied
ALREADY a brand in many Australian pantries, Leeton's SunRice can now add national award winner to its credentials.

