ALREADY a brand in many Australian pantries, Leeton's SunRice can now add national award winner to its credentials.
The SunRice Group took home gold at the Australian Export Awards held at Parliament House in Canberra on November 30.
The company took home the Agribusiness, Food and Beverages Award at the 61st outing of the event.
SunRice Group chief executive officer Paul Serra said the achievement will be celebrated right across the group from paddock-to-plate.
"Our success is underpinned by our great people, our farmers who are amongst the best rice growers in the world, our valued customers and our ongoing commitment to research and development to maintain Australia's global reputation as a leader in rice products," he said.
The SunRice Group has with its partners including Australian growers, governments and industry bodies created a world-leading rice industry over many decades.
The Australian rice industry considers itself to be a leader in water efficiency and is world leading in its rice yields.
"Although the federal government's recent legislation around the Restoring our Rivers Bill will present new challenges for our industry to remain globally competitive, we are confident to be an exporter of premium rice products around the world for many years to come," Mr Serra said.
The group's global reputation and multi-market strategy allows it to source paddy rice from 12 different countries, including Australia.
"This strategy helps the SunRice Group to satisfy global demand for our products and manage increasing climate variability that creates supply challenges," Mr Serra said.
In financial year 2023, SunRice leveraged strong Australian rice crops to target new opportunities in drought-affected markets like the US and Europe. It also re-entered premium rice tender markets in Asia, including Japan and Korea.
"The resulting strong performance meant Australian rice growers were paid a record naturally determined paddy price last year," Mr Serra said.
"This historic record is testament to the strength and provenance of the SunRice brand and the strong sales volumes achieved in premium destination markets."
