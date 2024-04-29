Trip to Tumut proves tough as Phantoms miss chance to end streak

It was predicted to be a tough trip to Jarrah Oval for the Phantoms as they looked to end a two-game losing streak and it proved to be just that.
It was a battle between two sides around the top four, with the winner to take possession of that space heading into the general bye next weekend.
The Phantoms were reduced to 14 players when Tevita Taga was shown a yellow card, and the Leeton side wasn't quite able to pull the Bulls in after they had established a lead.
Amani Leweniqila and Radaele Lui were amongst the try scorers for the Phantoms as they fell to a 43-27 defeat to see the Bulls leapfrog them into fourth.
The Leeton side aren't too far off the pace but with a tight competition unfolding, with three points separating third down to sixth after the first month of the season, the Phantoms will look to break the losing streak when they return from the bye.
They will have a good chance to arrest the side when they take on a Griffith Blacks side who will be wanting to make a statement after a massive defeat to Ag College heading into the week off.
It wasn't all bad for the Phantoms as the second grade side were able to come away with a 34-0 victory over the Bulls.
A hat-trick to Eminoni Tabuaura set the side in motion before a double to Amani Leweniqila and one try to Joseva Saini helped wrap up the commanding victory.
The second grade side sits in fourth, 10 points behind the unbeaten ladder leaders Wagga City heading into the general bye.
