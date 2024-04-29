The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Trip to Tumut proves tough as Phantoms miss chance to end streak

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
April 29 2024 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was predicted to be a tough trip to Jarrah Oval for the Phantoms as they looked to end a two-game losing streak and it proved to be just that.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.