A grade Crows left to rue missed chance against Bulldogs

Leeton-Whitton's A grade side went into battle with Turvey Park ready for a tough game and tough it was.
The Crows and Bulldogs fought right until the end, but it was Turvey Park who came away with the spoils, taking the win 59-53.
The round three fixture at Maher Oval was always going to be one to watch, with Leeton-Whitton hoping to record their second win of the season and the Bulldogs seeking their first.
The loss has seen the Crows fall just outside the top five in A grade to sixth, with another opposition looming large this weekend when they face the second-placed Coolamon Hoppers.
The Crows will be looking to use the home court to their advantage and will welcome several of their players back from representative basketball duties, which will also give them solid momentum.
A victory to Leeton-Whitton would not only be a confidence boost early on in the season, but a sign to the rest of the competition that they mean business in 2024.
A reserve: Turvey Park 53 d Leeton-Whitton 42
B grade: Turvey Park 72 d Leeton-Whitton 36
C grade: Turvey Park 48 d Leeton-Whitton 8
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 38 d Turvey Park 23
